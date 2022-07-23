Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. For a car rounding a curve, this force is provided by the friction between the tires and the road. The necessary centripetal force can be calculated using the formula F_c = (mv^2)/r, where m is the mass of the car, v is its speed, and r is the radius of the curve.