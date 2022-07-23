Kinetic Friction

Kinetic friction is the force that opposes the motion of two surfaces sliding past each other. It is quantified by the coefficient of kinetic friction, which is a dimensionless value representing the ratio of the frictional force to the normal force. In this scenario, the coefficient of kinetic friction between the truck's tires and the pavement is given as 0.80, indicating a relatively high level of friction that will affect the truck's deceleration as it skids.