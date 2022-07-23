Forces on an Inclined Plane

When an object is on an inclined plane, the gravitational force can be resolved into two components: one parallel to the slope, which causes the object to accelerate down the slope, and one perpendicular to the slope, which is balanced by the normal force. Understanding these components is essential for analyzing the skier's motion and determining how the angle of the slope affects the forces at play, leading to the relationship between the slope angle and the coefficient of kinetic friction.