Skip to main content
Ch. 07 - Work and Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 07 - Work and EnergyProblem 7.100d
Chapter 7, Problem 7.100d

A 2.0-kg block slides across a rough surface with a constant coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.50 (Fig. 7–38a). The block starts at x= 0 with an initial velocity of 4.9 m/s. Pushing the block is a force directed at 36.8° below the horizontal and whose magnitude increases with position as shown in Fig. 7–38b.
<IMAGE>
(d) Draw a line on the graph showing the magnitude of the friction force versus distance x.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the forces acting on the block: The gravitational force (weight) acting downwards, the normal force acting upwards, the kinetic friction force acting opposite to the direction of motion, and the applied force which has a horizontal component pushing the block and a vertical component acting downwards.
Calculate the normal force on the block. The normal force is equal to the weight of the block minus the vertical component of the applied force. Use the equation: Normal Force = Weight - Vertical Component of Applied Force. The weight is calculated as the mass times the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s^2). The vertical component of the applied force can be found using trigonometric functions (sine of the angle times the magnitude of the force).
Determine the frictional force using the coefficient of kinetic friction and the normal force. The frictional force can be calculated by multiplying the coefficient of kinetic friction by the normal force. Use the equation: Frictional Force = Coefficient of Kinetic Friction × Normal Force.
Since the problem states that the magnitude of the applied force increases with position, you need to consider how this affects the normal force and consequently the frictional force as the block moves. The frictional force will vary depending on the changing normal force.
Plot the frictional force versus distance on the graph. Start from the initial position (x = 0) with the initial frictional force calculated and extend the line considering the increase in the applied force and its effect on the normal and frictional forces as the block moves along the surface.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Friction

Kinetic friction is the force that opposes the motion of two surfaces sliding past each other. It is characterized by the coefficient of kinetic friction (μk), which is a dimensionless value representing the ratio of the frictional force to the normal force. In this scenario, the coefficient is given as 0.50, meaning the frictional force can be calculated as F_friction = μk * N, where N is the normal force acting on the block.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Kinetic Friction Problems

Free Body Diagram

A free body diagram (FBD) is a graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object. In this case, it would include the gravitational force, the normal force, the applied force at an angle, and the frictional force. Analyzing the FBD helps in understanding how these forces interact and affect the block's motion, which is crucial for determining the friction force as a function of distance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:42
Free-Body Diagrams

Newton's Second Law

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass, expressed as F_net = m * a. This principle is essential for analyzing the block's motion, as it allows us to calculate the net force by considering all acting forces, including friction and the applied force, to determine how the block's velocity changes over distance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:54
Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The head of a hammer with a mass of 1.2 kg is allowed to fall onto a nail from a height of 0.65 m. What is the maximum amount of work it could do on the nail? Why do people not just “let it fall” but add their own force to the hammer as it falls?

1848
views
Textbook Question

Estimate the work you do to mow a lawn 10 m by 20 m with a 50-cm-wide mower. Assume you push with a horizontal force of about 15 N.

1756
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 55.0-kg firefighter climbs a flight of stairs 28.0 m high at constant speed. How much work does she do?

1756
views
Textbook Question

In a certain library the first shelf is 15.0 cm off the ground, and the remaining four shelves are each spaced 38.0 cm above the previous one. If the average book has a mass of 1.25 kg with a height of 22.0 cm, and an average shelf holds 28 books (standing vertically), how much work is required to fill all the shelves, assuming the books are all laying flat on the floor to start?

1786
views
Textbook Question

A grocery cart with mass of 16 kg is pushed at constant speed up a 12° ramp by a force FP which acts at an angle of 17° below the horizontal. Find the work done by each of the forces (mg\(\overrightarrow{g}\), FN\(\overrightarrow{F_{N}\)}_{}, FN\(\overrightarrow{F_{N}\)}) on the cart if the ramp is 7.5 m long.

1486
views