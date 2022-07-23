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Ch. 07 - Work and Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 07 - Work and EnergyProblem 9
Chapter 7, Problem 9

Estimate the work you do to mow a lawn 10 m by 20 m with a 50-cm-wide mower. Assume you push with a horizontal force of about 15 N.

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Determine the total area of the lawn to be mowed. The lawn is a rectangle with dimensions 10 m by 20 m, so the area can be calculated using the formula: A=l×w, where l is the length and w is the width.
Calculate the number of passes required to mow the entire lawn. Since the mower has a width of 50 cm (0.5 m), divide the width of the lawn (10 m) by the mower width: n=wm, where w is the lawn width and m is the mower width.
Determine the total distance you need to push the mower. Multiply the number of passes by the length of the lawn: d=n×l, where n is the number of passes and l is the lawn length.
Use the work formula to calculate the total work done. Work is given by W=F×d, where F is the force applied (15 N) and d is the total distance calculated in the previous step.
Substitute the known values into the work formula and simplify to find the total work done. Ensure the units are consistent (e.g., meters for distance and newtons for force).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work

In physics, work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, specifically in the direction of the force. The formula for work is W = F × d, where W is work, F is the force, and d is the distance. In this context, the work done while mowing the lawn can be calculated by considering the horizontal force exerted and the total distance the mower travels.
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Area and Distance

The area of the lawn being mowed is crucial for determining how far the mower must travel. The area can be calculated using the formula A = length × width. For a lawn measuring 10 m by 20 m, the total area is 200 m². Given the mower's width of 0.5 m, the number of passes required to cover the entire area can be determined, which directly influences the total distance traveled and, consequently, the work done.
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Force and Efficiency

The force applied to the mower, in this case, is 15 N, which is the horizontal force exerted while mowing. Understanding the relationship between force, distance, and work is essential for estimating the total work done. Additionally, efficiency can be considered if comparing different mowers or methods, as it relates to how effectively the force is used to accomplish the task of mowing the lawn.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The head of a hammer with a mass of 1.2 kg is allowed to fall onto a nail from a height of 0.65 m. What is the maximum amount of work it could do on the nail? Why do people not just “let it fall” but add their own force to the hammer as it falls?

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Textbook Question

A 2.0-kg block slides across a rough surface with a constant coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.50 (Fig. 7–38a). The block starts at x= 0 with an initial velocity of 4.9 m/s. Pushing the block is a force directed at 36.8° below the horizontal and whose magnitude increases with position as shown in Fig. 7–38b.

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(d) Draw a line on the graph showing the magnitude of the friction force versus distance x.

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Textbook Question

A 55.0-kg firefighter climbs a flight of stairs 28.0 m high at constant speed. How much work does she do?

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Textbook Question

In a certain library the first shelf is 15.0 cm off the ground, and the remaining four shelves are each spaced 38.0 cm above the previous one. If the average book has a mass of 1.25 kg with a height of 22.0 cm, and an average shelf holds 28 books (standing vertically), how much work is required to fill all the shelves, assuming the books are all laying flat on the floor to start?

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Textbook Question

A grocery cart with mass of 16 kg is pushed at constant speed up a 12° ramp by a force FP which acts at an angle of 17° below the horizontal. Find the work done by each of the forces (mg\(\overrightarrow{g}\), FN\(\overrightarrow{F_{N}\)}_{}, FN\(\overrightarrow{F_{N}\)}) on the cart if the ramp is 7.5 m long.

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Textbook Question

If the hill in Example 7–2 (Fig. 7–4) was not an even slope but rather an irregular curve as in Fig. 7–23, show that the same result would be obtained as in Example 7–2: namely, that the work done by gravity depends only on the height of the hill and not on its shape or the path taken.

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