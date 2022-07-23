Work and Energy

Work is defined as the transfer of energy that occurs when a force is applied over a distance. In this context, the work done by the hammer on the nail can be calculated using the formula W = F × d, where W is work, F is the force applied, and d is the distance over which the force is applied. The maximum work done by the hammer is equal to its potential energy at the height from which it falls, which can be calculated using the formula PE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is height.