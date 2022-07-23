Skip to main content
Ch. 08 - Conservation of Energy
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 08 - Conservation of EnergyProblem 79b
Chapter 8, Problem 79b

Water flows slowly over a dam at the rate of 320 kg/s and falls vertically 88 m before striking the turbine blades. Calculate the rate at which mechanical energy is transferred to the turbine blades, assuming 55% efficiency.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The water falling over the dam has gravitational potential energy, which is converted into mechanical energy as it falls. The rate of energy transfer to the turbine blades depends on the efficiency of the system (55%). We need to calculate the rate of mechanical energy transfer.
Step 2: Write the formula for gravitational potential energy. The potential energy of the water is given by: \( E_p = m g h \), where \( m \) is the mass of the water (in kg), \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (\( 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2 \)), and \( h \) is the height (in meters).
Step 3: Since the problem involves a rate (320 kg/s), calculate the power associated with the gravitational potential energy. Power is the rate of energy transfer, so: \( P = \dot{m} g h \), where \( \dot{m} \) is the mass flow rate (320 kg/s). Substitute the known values for \( \dot{m} \), \( g \), and \( h \).
Step 4: Account for the efficiency of the turbine. Only 55% of the gravitational potential energy is converted into mechanical energy. Multiply the power calculated in Step 3 by the efficiency (0.55) to find the rate of mechanical energy transfer: \( P_{\text{mechanical}} = P \times 0.55 \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the final result. Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., power in watts) and verify the calculation. The result will give the rate at which mechanical energy is transferred to the turbine blades.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mechanical Energy

Mechanical energy is the sum of potential and kinetic energy in a system. In the context of the water flowing over the dam, the potential energy is due to its height (88 m), which can be converted into kinetic energy as it falls. This energy is then transferred to the turbine blades, where it is converted into mechanical energy to do work.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:24
Conservation Of Mechanical Energy

Efficiency

Efficiency is a measure of how much input energy is converted into useful output energy. In this scenario, the efficiency of the turbine is given as 55%, meaning that only 55% of the mechanical energy generated from the falling water is effectively used to perform work. The remaining energy is lost, often as heat or sound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:55
Efficiency of a Nuclear Power Plant

Rate of Energy Transfer

The rate of energy transfer refers to how quickly energy is converted from one form to another, typically measured in watts (Joules per second). In this case, it involves calculating the mechanical energy transferred to the turbine blades per second based on the mass flow rate of the water and the height from which it falls, adjusted for the turbine's efficiency.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:14
Overview of Heat Transfer
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose we have three masses, m₁ , m₂ and m₃, that initially are extremely (≈ infinitely) far apart from each other. The work needed to bring them to the positions shown in Fig. 8–50 is W = - G ((m₁m₂/ r₁₂) + (m₁m₃/r₁₃) + (m₂m₃/r₂₃)). Is W equal to the binding energy of the system—that is, is W equal to the energy required to separate the components by an infinite distance? Explain.

1491
views
Textbook Question

The graph of Fig. 8–43 shows the potential energy curve of a particle moving along the 𝓍 axis under the influence of a conservative force. Note that the total energy E > U(𝓍), so that the particle’s speed is never zero. In which interval(s) of 𝓍 is the force on the particle to the right?

1966
views
Textbook Question

The potential energy of the two atoms in a diatomic (two-atom) molecule can be approximated as (Lennard-Jones potential) U(r) = -(a/r⁶) + (b/r¹²), where r is the distance between the two atoms and a and b are positive constants. At what values of r is U(r) a minimum? A maximum?

2012
views
Textbook Question

Proper design of automobile braking systems must account for heat buildup under heavy braking. Calculate the thermal energy dissipated from brakes in a 1500-kg car that descends a 17° hill. The car begins braking when its speed is 95 km/h and slows to a speed of 35 km/h in a distance of 0.30 km measured along the road.

1617
views
Textbook Question

The graph of Fig. 8–43 shows the potential energy curve of a particle moving along the 𝓍 axis under the influence of a conservative force. Note that the total energy E > U(𝓍), so that the particle’s speed is never zero. At what value(s) of 𝓍 is the magnitude of the force a minimum?

1770
views
Textbook Question

If you stand on a bathroom scale, the spring inside the scale compresses 0.60 mm, and it tells you your weight is 760 N. Now if you jump on the scale from a height of 1.0 m, what does the scale read at its peak? Assume Hooke’s law holds.

1306
views