A vertical spring (ignore its mass), whose spring constant is 875 N/m, is attached to a table and is compressed down by 0.220 m. What upward speed can it give to a 0.380-kg ball when released?
Chris jumps off a bridge with a 15-m-long bungee cord (a heavy stretchable cord) tied around his ankle, Fig. 8–37. He falls 15 m before the bungee cord begins to stretch. Chris’s mass is 75 kg and we assume the cord obeys Hooke’s law, F = -kx with k = 55 N/m. If we neglect air resistance, estimate what distance d below the bridge Chris’s foot will be before coming to a stop. Ignore the mass of the cord (not realistic, however) and treat Chris as a particle.
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Gravitational Force
Energy Conservation
Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25. The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine the velocity of the block at point B.
A skier of mass m starts from rest at the top of a solid sphere of radius r and slides down its frictionless surface. If friction is present, does the skier fly off at a greater or lesser angle?
Two masses are connected by a string as shown in Fig. 8–35. Mass mA = 3.5 kg rests on a frictionless inclined plane, while mB = 5.0 kg is initially held at a height of h = 0.75 m above the floor. Use conservation of energy to find the velocity of the masses just before mB hits the floor. You should get the same answer as in part (b).
The 9.0-kg mass in Fig. 8–36 is held just barely in contact with a spring for which k = 450 N/m . When that mass is released, it falls, compressing the spring and pulling the 3.0-kg mass up. How far does the 9.0-kg mass fall before momentarily coming to rest? Ignore friction in the pulley.
You slide down an 8.0-m-high icy hill (≈ frictionless). At the bottom is a level stretch where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.30. How far would you travel across the level stretch?