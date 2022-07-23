Write the total mechanical energy of the system at the final state: Just before m_B hits the floor, m_B has lost all its gravitational potential energy, and both masses have gained kinetic energy. The kinetic energy of each mass is (1/2) * m * v^2, where v is the velocity of the masses (they share the same velocity due to the string). Additionally, m_A has moved up the incline, gaining gravitational potential energy (m_A * g * h_A, where h_A is the vertical height it has risen).