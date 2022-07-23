Newton's Laws of Motion

Newton's Laws of Motion describe the relationship between the motion of an object and the forces acting on it. The first law states that an object at rest stays at rest unless acted upon by a net force. The second law quantifies this relationship with F=ma, indicating that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force and inversely proportional to its mass. The third law states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, which is crucial for understanding the forces acting on the skier.