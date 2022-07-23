Force and Potential Energy Relationship

The force acting on a particle can be derived from the potential energy curve using the relationship F(x) = -dU/dx. This means that the force is related to the slope of the potential energy curve: if the slope is negative, the force is directed to the right, and if the slope is positive, the force is directed to the left. Analyzing the intervals of the potential energy curve helps identify where the force on the particle is directed.