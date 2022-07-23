The graph of Fig. 8–43 shows the potential energy curve of a particle moving along the 𝓍 axis under the influence of a conservative force. Note that the total energy E > U(𝓍), so that the particle’s speed is never zero. In which interval(s) of 𝓍 is the force on the particle to the right?
The potential energy of the two atoms in a diatomic (two-atom) molecule can be approximated as (Lennard-Jones potential) U(r) = -(a/r⁶) + (b/r¹²), where r is the distance between the two atoms and a and b are positive constants. At what values of r is U(r) a minimum? A maximum?
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Key Concepts
Lennard-Jones Potential
Potential Energy Minimum and Maximum
Critical Points and Stability
Water flows slowly over a dam at the rate of 320 kg/s and falls vertically 88 m before striking the turbine blades. Calculate the rate at which mechanical energy is transferred to the turbine blades, assuming 55% efficiency.
Proper design of automobile braking systems must account for heat buildup under heavy braking. Calculate the thermal energy dissipated from brakes in a 1500-kg car that descends a 17° hill. The car begins braking when its speed is 95 km/h and slows to a speed of 35 km/h in a distance of 0.30 km measured along the road.
The graph of Fig. 8–43 shows the potential energy curve of a particle moving along the 𝓍 axis under the influence of a conservative force. Note that the total energy E > U(𝓍), so that the particle’s speed is never zero. At what value(s) of 𝓍 is the magnitude of the force a minimum?
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If you stand on a bathroom scale, the spring inside the scale compresses 0.60 mm, and it tells you your weight is 760 N. Now if you jump on the scale from a height of 1.0 m, what does the scale read at its peak? Assume Hooke’s law holds.