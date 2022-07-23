Force and Its Relation to Potential Energy

The force acting on a particle can be derived from the potential energy curve using the relationship F(x) = -dU/dx, where F is the force and U is the potential energy. This means that the force is related to the slope of the potential energy curve; points where the slope is zero correspond to points of minimum or maximum force. To find the minimum magnitude of the force, one must identify the points where the potential energy curve has a local extremum.