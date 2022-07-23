What is the volume rate of flow of water from a 1.85-cm-diameter faucet if the pressure head is 12.0 m?
A fire hose exerts a force on the person holding it due to the water accelerating as it goes from the thicker hose out through the narrow nozzle. How much force is required to hold a 7.0-cm-diameter hose delivering 480 L/min through a 0.75-cm-diameter nozzle?
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Key Concepts
Continuity Equation
Bernoulli's Principle
Force Calculation
Estimate the diameter of a steel needle that can just barely remain on top of water due to surface tension. (See Figs. 13–38 and 13–39a, and Table 13–1.)
If cholesterol buildup reduces the diameter of an artery by 25%, by what % will the blood flow rate be reduced, assuming the same pressure difference?
What must be the pressure difference between the two ends of a 1.6-km section of pipe, 29 cm in diameter, if it is to transport oil (ρ = 950 kg/m³, η=0.20 Pa⋅s) at a rate of 650 cm³/s?
Estimate the air pressure inside a category 5 hurricane, where the wind speed is 300 km/h (Fig. 13–56).
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A fish tank has dimensions 36 cm wide by 1.0 m long by 0.60 m high. If the filter should process all the water in the tank once every 2.5 h, what should the flow speed be in the 3.0-cm-diameter input tube for the filter?