Step 3: Calculate the velocity of water in the hose and the nozzle. Use the continuity equation \( A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \), where \( A_1 \) and \( A_2 \) are the cross-sectional areas of the hose and nozzle, respectively, and \( v_1 \) and \( v_2 \) are the velocities of water in the hose and nozzle. The area of a circle is \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius. Compute \( A_1 \) and \( A_2 \) using the diameters provided (7.0 cm for the hose and 0.75 cm for the nozzle).