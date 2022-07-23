A fire hose exerts a force on the person holding it due to the water accelerating as it goes from the thicker hose out through the narrow nozzle. How much force is required to hold a 7.0-cm-diameter hose delivering 480 L/min through a 0.75-cm-diameter nozzle?
Estimate the air pressure inside a category 5 hurricane, where the wind speed is 300 km/h (Fig. 13–56).
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Key Concepts
Air Pressure
Hurricane Dynamics
Bernoulli's Principle
What is the volume rate of flow of water from a 1.85-cm-diameter faucet if the pressure head is 12.0 m?
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