A fire hose exerts a force on the person holding it due to the water accelerating as it goes from the thicker hose out through the narrow nozzle. How much force is required to hold a 7.0-cm-diameter hose delivering 480 L/min through a 0.75-cm-diameter nozzle?
What is the volume rate of flow of water from a 1.85-cm-diameter faucet if the pressure head is 12.0 m?
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Key Concepts
Bernoulli's Principle
Continuity Equation
Flow Rate
A 12-cm-radius air duct is used to replenish the air of a room 8.2 m x 4.5 m x 3.5 m every 12 min. How fast does the air flow in the duct?
How many helium-filled balloons would it take to lift a person? Assume the person has a mass of 72 kg and that each helium-filled balloon is spherical with a diameter of 36 cm.
How fast does water flow from a hole at the bottom of a very wide, 5.1-m-deep storage tank filled with water? Ignore viscosity.
Estimate the air pressure inside a category 5 hurricane, where the wind speed is 300 km/h (Fig. 13–56).
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A fish tank has dimensions 36 cm wide by 1.0 m long by 0.60 m high. If the filter should process all the water in the tank once every 2.5 h, what should the flow speed be in the 3.0-cm-diameter input tube for the filter?