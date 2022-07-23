Equation of Motion

The equation of motion for an object in SHM can be expressed as x(t) = A cos(ωt + φ), where x(t) is the displacement at time t, A is the amplitude, ω is the angular frequency, and φ is the phase constant. Given that the mass starts at maximum displacement at t = 0, the phase constant φ is 0, simplifying the equation to x(t) = A cos(ωt). This equation describes the position of the mass over time.