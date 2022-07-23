Phase Constant (ϕ)

The phase constant, denoted as ϕ, is a parameter in the equation of motion for SHM that determines the initial position of the oscillating object at time t = 0. It effectively shifts the sine or cosine function used to describe the motion, allowing for the accurate representation of the system's state at the start of the observation. The value of ϕ is crucial for solving problems related to the timing and position of oscillations.