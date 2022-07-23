Textbook Question
Determine the phase constant ϕ in Eq. 14–4 if, at t = 0, the oscillating mass is at 𝓍 = ― A.
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Determine the phase constant ϕ in Eq. 14–4 if, at t = 0, the oscillating mass is at 𝓍 = ― A.
Determine the phase constant ϕ in Eq. 14–4 if, at t = 0, the oscillating mass is at 𝓍 = A .
A 0.25-kg mass at the end of a spring oscillates 3.2 times per second with an amplitude of 0.15 m. Determine the equation describing the motion of the mass, assuming that at t = 0, 𝓍 was a maximum.