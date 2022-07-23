Phase Constant (ϕ)

The phase constant, denoted as ϕ, is a parameter in the equations of SHM that determines the initial position of the oscillating object at time t = 0. It shifts the sine or cosine function along the time axis, allowing for the description of various starting conditions. In this problem, finding the phase constant is essential to accurately describe the motion of the mass when it is at a specific position, such as x = -1/2 A.