Agent Arlene devised the following method of measuring the muzzle velocity of a rifle (Fig. 14–34). She fires a bullet into a 4.148-kg wooden block resting on a smooth surface, and attached to a spring of spring constant k = 162.7 N/m. The bullet, whose mass is 7.450 g, remains embedded in the wooden block. She measures the maximum distance that the block compresses the spring to be 9.460 cm. What is the speed υ of the bullet?
A mass resting on a horizontal, frictionless surface is attached to one end of a spring; the other end of the spring is fixed to a wall. It takes 3.2 J of work to compress the spring by 0.13 m. The mass is then released from rest and experiences a maximum acceleration of 12m/s². Find the value of the spring constant.
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Work-Energy Principle
Acceleration and Newton's Second Law
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