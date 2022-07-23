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Ch. 15 - Wave Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 15 - Wave MotionProblem 75b
Chapter 15, Problem 75b

A bug on the surface of a pond is observed to move up and down a total vertical distance of 0.10 m, lowest to highest point, as a wave passes. If the amplitude increases to 0.15 m, by what factor does the bug’s maximum kinetic energy change?

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Understand the relationship between the amplitude of a wave and the kinetic energy of an object oscillating due to the wave. The maximum kinetic energy of an oscillating object is proportional to the square of the amplitude of the wave. Mathematically, \( K_{max} \propto A^2 \), where \( K_{max} \) is the maximum kinetic energy and \( A \) is the amplitude.
Identify the initial amplitude \( A_1 \) and the final amplitude \( A_2 \). From the problem, \( A_1 = 0.10 \; \text{m} \) and \( A_2 = 0.15 \; \text{m} \).
Write the ratio of the maximum kinetic energies before and after the amplitude change. Using the proportionality \( K_{max} \propto A^2 \), the ratio is given by: \( \frac{K_{max,2}}{K_{max,1}} = \frac{A_2^2}{A_1^2} \).
Substitute the given values of \( A_1 \) and \( A_2 \) into the equation: \( \frac{K_{max,2}}{K_{max,1}} = \frac{(0.15)^2}{(0.10)^2} \).
Simplify the expression to find the factor by which the maximum kinetic energy changes. This will give the result for \( \frac{K_{max,2}}{K_{max,1}} \), which is the desired factor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude

Amplitude is the maximum displacement of a wave from its equilibrium position. In the context of waves, it represents the height of the wave peaks and is directly related to the energy carried by the wave. A larger amplitude indicates that the wave has more energy, which affects the motion of objects, such as the bug in this scenario.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. In wave motion, the kinetic energy of an oscillating object, like the bug, is influenced by the amplitude of the wave, as greater amplitude leads to higher velocities at the maximum displacement points.
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Energy Relationship in Waves

In wave mechanics, the energy of a wave is proportional to the square of its amplitude. This means that if the amplitude of a wave increases, the energy associated with the wave increases by the square of the factor of the amplitude change. Therefore, understanding this relationship is crucial for determining how changes in amplitude affect the kinetic energy of objects influenced by the wave.
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