An earthquake-produced surface wave can be approximated by a sinusoidal transverse wave. Assuming a frequency of 0.60 Hz (typical of earthquakes, which actually include a mixture of frequencies), what amplitude is needed so that objects begin to leave contact with the ground? [Hint: Set the acceleration a > g. Why?]-
A bug on the surface of a pond is observed to move up and down a total vertical distance of 0.10 m, lowest to highest point, as a wave passes. If the amplitude increases to 0.15 m, by what factor does the bug’s maximum kinetic energy change?
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Key Concepts
Amplitude
Kinetic Energy
Energy Relationship in Waves
Destructive interference occurs where two overlapping waves are 1/2 wavelength or 180° out of phase. Explain why 180° is equivalent to 1/2 wavelength.
A guitar string is supposed to vibrate at 247 Hz, but is measured to actually vibrate at 262 Hz. By what percentage should the tension in the string be changed to get the frequency to the correct value?
(II) For any type of wave that reaches a boundary beyond which its speed is increased, there is a maximum incident angle if there is to be a transmitted refracted wave. This maximum incident angle θiM corresponds to an angle of refraction equal to 90°. If θᵢ > θiM, all the wave is reflected at the boundary and none is refracted, because this would correspond to sin θᵣ > 1 (where is the angle θᵣ of refraction), which is impossible.
(a) Find a formula for θiM using the law of refraction, Eq. 15–19.
A longitudinal earthquake wave strikes a boundary between two types of rock at a 41° angle. As the wave crosses the boundary, the specific gravity of the rock changes from 3.6 to 2.8. Assuming that the elastic modulus (Section 15–2)is the same for both types of rock, determine the angle of refraction.
A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.4 m/s. At t = 0 the shape of the pulse is given by the function D = 4.0m³ / (x² + 2.0m²), where D and x are in meters. Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming the pulse is traveling to the left.