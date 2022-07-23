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Ch. 15 - Wave Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 15 - Wave MotionProblem 76
Chapter 15, Problem 76

Destructive interference occurs where two overlapping waves are 1/2 wavelength or 180° out of phase. Explain why 180° is equivalent to 1/2 wavelength.

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Understand the concept of phase difference: The phase difference between two waves describes how 'in sync' or 'out of sync' they are. A full cycle of a wave corresponds to 360° (or 2π radians), which is equivalent to one full wavelength (λ).
Relate phase difference to wavelength: A phase difference of 180° (or π radians) represents half of a full cycle. Since one full cycle corresponds to one wavelength, half a cycle corresponds to half a wavelength (λ/2).
Visualize the wave relationship: When two waves are 180° out of phase, the crest of one wave aligns with the trough of the other wave. This alignment causes destructive interference, as the positive displacement of one wave cancels out the negative displacement of the other.
Express mathematically: The relationship between phase difference (Δϕ) and wavelength (λ) can be written as Δϕ = (2π/λ) × Δx, where Δx is the path difference. For Δϕ = π (180°), the path difference Δx = λ/2.
Conclude the equivalence: Therefore, a phase difference of 180° is equivalent to a path difference of half a wavelength (λ/2), which explains why destructive interference occurs under these conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wavelength

Wavelength is the distance between successive crests or troughs of a wave. It is a fundamental property of waves, denoted by the Greek letter lambda (λ). In the context of sound or light waves, the wavelength determines the wave's frequency and energy, influencing how the wave interacts with matter.
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Phase Difference

Phase difference refers to the difference in the phase of two waves at a given point in time. It is measured in degrees or radians, with a full cycle of a wave corresponding to 360° or 2π radians. A phase difference of 180° indicates that the waves are perfectly out of sync, leading to destructive interference when they overlap.
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Destructive Interference

Destructive interference occurs when two waves meet in such a way that their crests align with the troughs of the other, effectively canceling each other out. This phenomenon happens when the waves are 180° out of phase, which corresponds to a half-wavelength difference. The result is a reduction in amplitude, leading to a lower intensity of the resultant wave.
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