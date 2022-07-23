Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Wave Motion
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 15 - Wave MotionProblem 77
Chapter 15, Problem 77

An earthquake-produced surface wave can be approximated by a sinusoidal transverse wave. Assuming a frequency of 0.60 Hz (typical of earthquakes, which actually include a mixture of frequencies), what amplitude is needed so that objects begin to leave contact with the ground? [Hint: Set the acceleration a > g. Why?]-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: Objects will leave contact with the ground when the upward acceleration of the wave exceeds the acceleration due to gravity (g = 9.8 m/s²). This happens when the maximum acceleration of the wave, given by the sinusoidal motion, is greater than g.
The general equation for the displacement of a sinusoidal wave is: x(t) = A sin(2πft), where A is the amplitude, f is the frequency, and t is time. The acceleration is the second derivative of displacement with respect to time.
Take the second derivative of the displacement equation to find the acceleration: a(t) = -A(2πf)2 sin(2πft). The maximum acceleration occurs when sin(2πft) = ±1, so the maximum acceleration is amax = A(2πf)2.
Set the condition for objects leaving the ground: amax > g. Substituting the expression for amax, we get A(2πf)2 > g.
Solve for the amplitude A: Rearrange the inequality to isolate A: A > g / (2πf)2. Substitute the given values for g = 9.8 m/s² and f = 0.60 Hz to find the required amplitude.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transverse Waves

Transverse waves are waves in which the particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave propagation. In the context of earthquakes, surface waves can be modeled as transverse waves, where the ground moves up and down while the wave travels horizontally. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how these waves affect structures and the ground.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Transverse Velocity of Waves

Acceleration and Gravity

Acceleration refers to the rate of change of velocity of an object. In this scenario, the hint suggests setting the wave's acceleration greater than the acceleration due to gravity (g ≈ 9.81 m/s²). This is important because if the upward acceleration of the wave exceeds gravitational pull, objects on the ground will lose contact and potentially become airborne.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Acceleration Due to Gravity

Amplitude of a Wave

Amplitude is the maximum displacement of points on a wave from its rest position, indicating the wave's energy. In the case of seismic waves, a larger amplitude means a stronger wave, which can lead to greater ground motion. To determine the amplitude required for objects to leave the ground, one must calculate the necessary acceleration based on the wave's frequency and the relationship between amplitude and wave motion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:19
Intro to Waves and Wave Speed
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Destructive interference occurs where two overlapping waves are 1/2 wavelength or 180° out of phase. Explain why 180° is equivalent to 1/2 wavelength.

1403
views
Textbook Question

A guitar string is supposed to vibrate at 247 Hz, but is measured to actually vibrate at 262 Hz. By what percentage should the tension in the string be changed to get the frequency to the correct value?

1209
views
Textbook Question

Estimate the average power of a moving water wave that strikes the chest of an adult standing in the water at the seashore. Assume that the amplitude of the wave is 0.50 m, the wavelength is 2.5 m, and the period is 4.0 s.

1216
views
Textbook Question

Two strings on a musical instrument are tuned to play at 392 Hz (G) and 494 Hz (B). What are the frequencies of the first two overtones for each string?

963
views
Textbook Question

A bug on the surface of a pond is observed to move up and down a total vertical distance of 0.10 m, lowest to highest point, as a wave passes. If the amplitude increases to 0.15 m, by what factor does the bug’s maximum kinetic energy change?

945
views
Textbook Question

A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.4 m/s. At t = 0 the shape of the pulse is given by the function D = 4.0m³ / (x² + 2.0m²), where D and x are in meters. Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming the pulse is traveling to the left.

1162
views