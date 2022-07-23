Phase Difference

Phase difference refers to the difference in the phase of two points in a wave, typically measured in degrees or radians. It indicates how far one point is ahead or behind another in the wave cycle. The phase difference can be calculated using the formula Δφ = (2π/λ) * Δx, where Δx is the distance between the two points, allowing us to find the phase difference for the specified distance of 4.4 cm.