A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. How much time is required for the phase to change by 90° at a given point in space?
Write the equation for the wave in Problem 29 traveling to the right, if its amplitude is 0.020 cm, and D = - 0.020 cm, at t = 0 and x = 0.
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Key Concepts
Wave Equation
Amplitude
Phase Shift
A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. At a particular instant, what is the phase difference (in degrees) between two points 4.4 cm apart?
Suppose two linear waves of equal amplitude and frequency have a phase difference ϕ as they travel in the same medium. They can be represented by: D₁ = A sin (kx - ωt); D₂ = A sin ( kx - ωt + ϕ). Describe the resultant wave, by equation and in words, if ϕ = π/2.
A 572-Hz longitudinal wave in air has a speed of 345 m/s. What is the wavelength?
Suppose two linear waves of equal amplitude and frequency have a phase difference ϕ as they travel in the same medium. They can be represented by: D₁ = A sin (kx - ωt); D₂ = A sin ( kx - ωt + ϕ). What is the amplitude of this resultant wave? Is the wave purely sinusoidal, or not?
A transverse wave on a cord is given by D(x,t) = 0.12 sin (3.0x - 15.0t), where D and x are in meters and t is in seconds. At t = 0.20s, what are the displacement, velocity, and acceleration of a point on the cord where x = 0.60 m?