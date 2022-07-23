Wave Equation

The wave equation describes the relationship between the displacement of a wave and its position and time. For a sinusoidal wave traveling to the right, the general form is y(x, t) = A sin(kx - ωt + φ), where A is the amplitude, k is the wave number, ω is the angular frequency, and φ is the phase constant. Understanding this equation is crucial for determining the characteristics of the wave in the problem.