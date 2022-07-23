The displacement of a standing wave on a string is given by D = 2.4sin(0.60x)cos(42t), where x and D are in centimeters and t is in seconds. Give the amplitude, frequency, and speed of each of the component waves.
A particular violin string plays at a frequency of 294 Hz. If the tension is increased 22%, what will the new frequency be?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Frequency
Tension in a String
Wave Equation for Strings
When you slosh the water back and forth in a tub at just the right frequency, the water alternately rises and falls at each end, remaining relatively calm at the center. Suppose the frequency to produce such a standing wave in a 45-cm-wide tub is 0.85 Hz. What is the speed of the water wave?
One end of a horizontal string is attached to a small-amplitude mechanical 60.0-Hz oscillator. The string’s mass per unit length is 3.9 x 10⁻ ⁴ kg/m. The string passes over a pulley, a distance ℓ = 1.50 m away, and weights are hung from this end, Fig. 15–38. What mass m must be hung from this end of the string to produce five loops of a standing wave? Assume the string at the oscillator is a node, which is nearly true.
(II) For any type of wave that reaches a boundary beyond which its speed is increased, there is a maximum incident angle if there is to be a transmitted refracted wave. This maximum incident angle θiM corresponds to an angle of refraction equal to 90°. If θᵢ > θiM, all the wave is reflected at the boundary and none is refracted, because this would correspond to sin θᵣ > 1 (where is the angle θᵣ of refraction), which is impossible.
(a) Find a formula for θiM using the law of refraction, Eq. 15–19.
The displacement of a standing wave on a string is given by D = 2.4 sin ( 0.60x ) cos (42t) , where x and D are in centimeters and t is in seconds. What is the distance (cm) between nodes?