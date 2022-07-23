Wave Equation for Strings

The wave equation for strings relates the frequency of a vibrating string to its tension and linear mass density. Specifically, the frequency (f) can be calculated using the formula f = (1/2L) * √(T/μ), where L is the length of the string, T is the tension, and μ is the mass per unit length. This equation highlights how changes in tension directly affect the frequency of the sound produced by the string.