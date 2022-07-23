Frequency and Wave Speed

Frequency is the number of cycles of a wave that occur in a unit of time, typically measured in hertz (Hz). In the wave equation, the term associated with time (cos(42t)) indicates the angular frequency, which can be converted to frequency using the formula f = ω/(2π). Wave speed is determined by the product of frequency and wavelength, and can be calculated once the frequency and the spatial component of the wave are understood.