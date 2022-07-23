(II) For any type of wave that reaches a boundary beyond which its speed is increased, there is a maximum incident angle if there is to be a transmitted refracted wave. This maximum incident angle θ iM corresponds to an angle of refraction equal to 90°. If θᵢ > θ iM , all the wave is reflected at the boundary and none is refracted, because this would correspond to sin θᵣ > 1 (where is the angle θᵣ of refraction), which is impossible.

(a) Find a formula for θ iM using the law of refraction, Eq. 15–19.