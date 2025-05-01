Show that the bulk modulus (Section 12–5) for an ideal gas held at constant temperature is B = P, where P is the pressure.
Estimate how many molecules of air are in each 2.0-L breath you inhale that were also in the last breath Galileo took. Assume the atmosphere is about 10 km high and of constant density. What other assumptions did you make?
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Molecular Density
Atmospheric Mixing
A precise steel tape measure has been calibrated at 14°C. At 37°C, what will be the percentage error?
Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At constant pressure, the volume varies directly with the 2/3 power of the temperature.
Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At 273.15 K and 1.00 atm pressure, 1.00 mole of an ideal gas is found to occupy 22.4 L. Obtain the form of the ideal gas law in this alternate universe, including the value of the gas constant R.
Use the ideal gas law to show that, for an ideal gas at constant pressure, the coefficient of volume expansion is equal to β = 1/ T, where T is the kelvin temperature. Compare to Table 17–1 for gases at T = 293 K.
Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At constant temperature, pressure is inversely proportional to the square of the volume.