Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas LawProblem 72b
Chapter 17, Problem 72b

Show that the bulk modulus (Section 12–5) for an ideal gas held at constant temperature is B = P, where P is the pressure.

Verified step by step guidance
1
The bulk modulus (B) is defined as the negative ratio of the change in pressure (ΔP) to the fractional change in volume (ΔV/V). Mathematically, B = -ΔP / (ΔV/V).
For an ideal gas at constant temperature (isothermal process), the ideal gas law applies: PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature.
Rearrange the ideal gas law to express pressure as P = nRT / V. Since temperature (T) is constant, nRT is also constant.
Differentiate P = nRT / V with respect to V to find the relationship between pressure and volume. This gives dP/dV = -nRT / V². Substitute this into the bulk modulus formula.
Using B = -ΔP / (ΔV/V) and substituting dP/dV = -nRT / V², simplify the expression to show that B = P. This demonstrates that the bulk modulus for an ideal gas at constant temperature equals the pressure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bulk Modulus

The bulk modulus (B) is a measure of a material's resistance to uniform compression. It is defined as the ratio of the change in pressure to the fractional change in volume. For an ideal gas, the bulk modulus indicates how much pressure is required to compress the gas by a certain volume, reflecting its compressibility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Example 1

Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that relates pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and the number of moles (n) of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where R is the ideal gas constant. This law assumes that gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume, making it applicable under certain conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Isothermal Process

An isothermal process is a thermodynamic process that occurs at a constant temperature. For an ideal gas, this means that any change in pressure or volume must occur in such a way that the product of pressure and volume remains constant. In this context, the relationship between pressure and volume during compression or expansion is crucial for deriving the bulk modulus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:13
Entropy & Ideal Gas Processes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A precise steel tape measure has been calibrated at 14°C. At 37°C, what will be the percentage error?

1053
views
Textbook Question

Estimate how many molecules of air are in each 2.0-L breath you inhale that were also in the last breath Galileo took. Assume the atmosphere is about 10 km high and of constant density. What other assumptions did you make?

110
views
Textbook Question

Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At constant pressure, the volume varies directly with the 2/3 power of the temperature.

1136
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of water are there in 1.00 L at STP? How many molecules?

1388
views
Textbook Question

Use the ideal gas law to show that, for an ideal gas at constant pressure, the coefficient of volume expansion is equal to β = 1/ T, where T is the kelvin temperature. Compare to Table 17–1 for gases at T = 293 K.

99
views
Textbook Question

Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At constant temperature, pressure is inversely proportional to the square of the volume.

1309
views