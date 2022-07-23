Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero? Do a calculation to show that it is zero.
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the water, the surroundings, and the universe as a whole. How would your answers differ if the process were irreversible?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Entropy
Reversible and Irreversible Processes
Surroundings and Universe in Thermodynamics
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero?
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the universe as a whole.
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the surroundings.
How much less per year would it cost a family to operate a heat pump that has a coefficient of performance of 2.9 than an electric heater that costs \$2100 to heat their home for a year? If the conversion to the heat pump costs \$15,000, how long would it take the family to break even on heating costs? How much would the family save in 20 years?
A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to TL∆S, where TL is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of a falling rock that comes to rest when it hits the ground.