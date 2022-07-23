Use Eq. 20–14 to determine the entropy of each of the five macrostates listed in Table 20–1 on page 595.
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero? Do a calculation to show that it is zero.
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Key Concepts
Carnot Cycle
Entropy
Reversibility
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the water, the surroundings, and the universe as a whole. How would your answers differ if the process were irreversible?
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero?
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the universe as a whole.
Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining three heads and three tails?
A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to TL∆S, where TL is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of a falling rock that comes to rest when it hits the ground.