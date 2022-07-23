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Ch. 20 - Second Law of Thermodynamics
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 20 - Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 53b
Chapter 20, Problem 53b

Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero? Do a calculation to show that it is zero.

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The Carnot cycle is a theoretical thermodynamic cycle that operates between two heat reservoirs, one at a higher temperature \( T_H \) and the other at a lower temperature \( T_C \). It is designed to be a reversible process, meaning there is no net entropy change in the system and surroundings.
Entropy \( \Delta S \) is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. For a reversible process, the total entropy change of the system and surroundings is zero because any entropy increase in one part of the system is exactly balanced by an entropy decrease in another part.
In the Carnot cycle, heat \( Q_H \) is absorbed from the hot reservoir at temperature \( T_H \), and heat \( Q_C \) is rejected to the cold reservoir at temperature \( T_C \). The entropy change for the heat absorbed is \( \Delta S_H = \frac{Q_H}{T_H} \), and the entropy change for the heat rejected is \( \Delta S_C = -\frac{Q_C}{T_C} \).
The total entropy change for the Carnot cycle is the sum of the entropy changes for the heat absorbed and rejected: \( \Delta S_{\text{total}} = \Delta S_H + \Delta S_C = \frac{Q_H}{T_H} - \frac{Q_C}{T_C} \).
For a Carnot engine, the heat exchanged is proportional to the temperatures of the reservoirs: \( \frac{Q_H}{T_H} = \frac{Q_C}{T_C} \). Substituting this relationship into the equation for \( \Delta S_{\text{total}} \), we find that \( \Delta S_{\text{total}} = 0 \), confirming that the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carnot Cycle

The Carnot cycle is a theoretical thermodynamic cycle that provides the maximum possible efficiency for a heat engine operating between two temperature reservoirs. It consists of four reversible processes: two isothermal (constant temperature) and two adiabatic (no heat exchange). Understanding this cycle is crucial for analyzing the behavior of idealized engines and the principles of thermodynamics.
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Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, and it quantifies the amount of energy in a system that is unavailable to do work. In thermodynamics, the second law states that the total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time. For reversible processes, such as those in a Carnot cycle, the total change in entropy is zero, as the system returns to its initial state.
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Reversibility

Reversibility in thermodynamics refers to processes that can be reversed without any net change in the system and its surroundings. In a reversible process, the system can return to its original state without any increase in entropy. The Carnot cycle is composed entirely of reversible processes, which is why the total entropy change for the cycle is zero, as the system undergoes a complete cycle returning to its initial conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use Eq. 20–14 to determine the entropy of each of the five macrostates listed in Table 20–1 on page 595.

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Textbook Question

If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the water, the surroundings, and the universe as a whole. How would your answers differ if the process were irreversible?

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Textbook Question

Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero?

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Textbook Question

If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the universe as a whole.

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Textbook Question

Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining three heads and three tails?

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Textbook Question

A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to TL∆S, where TL is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of a falling rock that comes to rest when it hits the ground.

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