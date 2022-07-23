Reversibility

A reversible process is an idealized process that can be reversed without leaving any change in the system or surroundings. In the context of the Carnot cycle, all processes are considered reversible, meaning that they can be conducted in such a way that the system returns to its initial state without any net change in entropy. This concept is essential for understanding why the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle is zero, as the entropy gained during heat absorption is exactly balanced by the entropy lost during heat rejection.