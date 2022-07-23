Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining six heads?
A general theorem states that the amount of energy that becomes unavailable to do useful work in any process is equal to TL∆S, where TL is the lowest temperature available and ∆S is the total change in entropy during the process. Show that this is valid in the specific cases of a falling rock that comes to rest when it hits the ground.
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Key Concepts
Entropy
Thermal Energy and Temperature
Work and Energy Conservation
Use Eq. 20–14 to determine the entropy of each of the five macrostates listed in Table 20–1 on page 595.
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero? Do a calculation to show that it is zero.
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the water, the surroundings, and the universe as a whole. How would your answers differ if the process were irreversible?
Why would you expect the total entropy change in a Carnot cycle to be zero?
Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining three heads and three tails?