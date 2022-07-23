An analog voltage signal can vary from 0 V to 5.00 V, and it is to be converted to an 8-bit binary representation. What binary number would best represent 3.47 volts?
A dust particle with mass of 0.050 g and a charge of 2.0 x 10⁻⁶ C is in a region of space where the potential is given by V(x) = (2.0 V/m²) x² - (3.0 V/m³)x³. If the particle starts at x = 2.5m, what is the initial acceleration of the charge?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential and Electric Field
Force on a Charged Particle
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Calculate the electric potential due to a tiny dipole whose dipole moment is 4.8 x 10⁻³⁰ Cm at a point 4.1 x 10⁻⁹ m away if this point is along the axis of the dipole nearer the positive charge.
Two point charges are fixed 4.0 cm apart from each other. Their charges are Q₁ = Q₂ = 6.5 μC and their masses are m₁ = 2.5 mg and m₂ = 3.5 mg. If Q₁ is released from rest, what will be its speed after a very long time?
An analog voltage signal can vary from 0 V to 5.00 V, and it is to be converted to an 8-bit binary representation. What voltage, to the nearest 0.01 V, would have a binary representation of 01110101?
Calculate the electric potential due to a tiny dipole whose dipole moment is 4.8 x 10⁻³⁰ Cm at a point 4.1 x 10⁻⁹ m away if this point is 45° above the axis but nearer the positive charge.
A metal sphere of radius r₀ = 0.35 m carries a charge Q = 0.50 μC. Equipotential surfaces are to be drawn for 100-V intervals outside the sphere. Determine the radius r of the first equipotential from the surface.