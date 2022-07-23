A dust particle with mass of 0.050 g and a charge of 2.0 x 10⁻⁶ C is in a region of space where the potential is given by V(x) = (2.0 V/m²) x² - (3.0 V/m³)x³. If the particle starts at x = 2.5m, what is the initial acceleration of the charge?
An analog voltage signal can vary from 0 V to 5.00 V, and it is to be converted to an 8-bit binary representation. What binary number would best represent 3.47 volts?
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Key Concepts
Analog to Digital Conversion
Binary Representation
Quantization
Two point charges are fixed 4.0 cm apart from each other. Their charges are Q₁ = Q₂ = 6.5 μC and their masses are m₁ = 2.5 mg and m₂ = 3.5 mg. If Q₁ is released from rest, what will be its speed after a very long time?
In a photocell, ultraviolet (UV) light provides enough energy to some electrons in barium metal to eject them from the surface at high speed. To measure the maximum energy of the electrons, another plate above the barium surface is kept at a negative enough potential that the emitted electrons are slowed down and stopped, and return to the barium surface. See Fig. 23–52. If the plate voltage is -3.02 V (compared to the barium) when the fastest electrons are stopped, what was the speed of these electrons when they were emitted?
Near the surface of the Earth there is an electric field of about 150 V/m which points downward. Two identical balls with mass m = 0.550 kg are dropped from a height of 2.00 m, but one of the balls is positively charged with q₁ = 650 μC, and the second is negatively charged with q₂ = -650 μC. Use conservation of energy to determine the difference in the speeds of the two balls when they hit the ground. (Neglect air resistance.)
An analog voltage signal can vary from 0 V to 5.00 V, and it is to be converted to an 8-bit binary representation. What voltage, to the nearest 0.01 V, would have a binary representation of 01110101?
Calculate the electric potential due to a tiny dipole whose dipole moment is 4.8 x 10⁻³⁰ Cm at a point 4.1 x 10⁻⁹ m away if this point is 45° above the axis but nearer the positive charge.