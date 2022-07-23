Electric Potential Due to a Dipole

The electric potential (V) due to a dipole at a point in space is determined by the dipole moment and the distance from the dipole. The formula for the potential at an angle θ from the dipole axis is given by V = (1/4πε₀) * (p·cosθ)/r², where p is the dipole moment, r is the distance from the dipole, and ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. This relationship highlights how the potential varies with both distance and angle.