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Ch. 23 - Electric Potential
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 23 - Electric PotentialProblem 45
Chapter 22, Problem 45

Calculate the electric potential due to a tiny dipole whose dipole moment is 4.8 x 10⁻³⁰ Cm at a point 4.1 x 10⁻⁹ m away if this point is along the axis of the dipole nearer the positive charge.

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Understand the concept: The electric potential due to a dipole at a point along its axis is given by the formula: V=1qp4pi........

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Dipole

An electric dipole consists of two equal and opposite charges separated by a small distance. The dipole moment, a vector quantity, is defined as the product of the charge and the distance between the charges. It characterizes the strength and orientation of the dipole in an electric field, influencing the potential and field created by the dipole.
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Electric Potential

Electric potential is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It indicates how much work would be done to move a charge from a reference point to the specified point without any acceleration. For a dipole, the potential varies with distance and angle relative to the dipole axis, and is calculated using specific formulas depending on the position of the point of interest.
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Electric Potential

Distance from the Dipole

The distance from the dipole is crucial in determining the electric potential at a given point. The potential due to a dipole decreases with increasing distance, following an inverse cube relationship for points along the dipole axis. Understanding how this distance affects the potential is essential for accurately calculating the electric potential at specified locations relative to the dipole.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A dust particle with mass of 0.050 g and a charge of 2.0 x 10⁻⁶ C is in a region of space where the potential is given by V(x) = (2.0 V/m²) x² - (3.0 V/m³)x³. If the particle starts at x = 2.5m, what is the initial acceleration of the charge?

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Textbook Question

A thin rod of length 2ℓ is centered on the x axis as shown in Fig. 23–46. The rod carries a uniformly distributed charge Q. Determine the potential V as a function of y for points along the y axis. Let V = 0 at infinity.

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Textbook Question

An analog voltage signal can vary from 0 V to 5.00 V, and it is to be converted to an 8-bit binary representation. What voltage, to the nearest 0.01 V, would have a binary representation of 01110101?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the electric potential due to a tiny dipole whose dipole moment is 4.8 x 10⁻³⁰ Cm at a point 4.1 x 10⁻⁹ m away if this point is 45° above the axis but nearer the positive charge.

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Textbook Question

A metal sphere of radius r₀ = 0.35 m carries a charge Q = 0.50 μC. Equipotential surfaces are to be drawn for 100-V intervals outside the sphere. Determine the radius r of the first equipotential from the surface.

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Textbook Question

Two point charges, 3.4 μC and -2.0 μC, are placed 8.0 cm apart on the x axis. At what points along the x axis are

(a) the electric field zero and

(b) the potential zero? Let V = 0 at r = ∞.

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