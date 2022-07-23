Write the torque equation about the fulcrum: The torque due to the weight of the rod acts at its center of mass, which is located at a distance ℓ/2 from the left-hand end. The torque due to the hanging object acts at a distance ℓ/4 from the fulcrum. The magnetic force creates a torque in the opposite direction, and its magnitude is given by the formula F = IℓB, where I is the current, ℓ is the length of the rod, and B is the magnetic field.