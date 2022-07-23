Understand the forces acting on the electron: The weight of the electron is given by its gravitational force, which is \( F_g = m_e g \), where \( m_e \) is the mass of the electron and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. The magnetic force acting on the electron is \( F_B = q v B \sin \theta \), where \( q \) is the charge of the electron, \( v \) is its velocity, \( B \) is the magnetic field strength, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the velocity and the magnetic field.