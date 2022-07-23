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Ch. 27 - Magnetism
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 27 - MagnetismProblem 71
Chapter 26, Problem 71

The magnetic field B at the center of a circular coil of wire carrying a current I (as in Fig. 27–9) is B = (μ₀NI) / 2r where N is the number of loops in the coil and r is its radius. Imagine a simple model in which the Earth’s magnetic field of about 1 G ( = 1 x 10⁻⁴ T) near the poles is produced by a single current loop around the equator. Roughly estimate the current this loop would carry.
Illustration of a current-carrying loop in a magnetic field, showing current direction and magnetic field lines.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the given formula for the magnetic field at the center of a circular coil: B = (μ₀NI) / (2r). Here, B is the magnetic field, μ₀ is the permeability of free space (μ₀ = 4π × 10⁻⁷ T·m/A), N is the number of loops, I is the current, and r is the radius of the loop.
In this problem, the Earth's magnetic field is modeled as being produced by a single current loop around the equator. This means N = 1. Substitute N = 1 into the formula, simplifying it to B = (μ₀I) / (2r).
Rearrange the formula to solve for the current I: I = (2rB) / μ₀. This will allow us to calculate the current once we know the values of r and B.
The radius of the Earth, r, is approximately 6.37 × 10⁶ m. The magnetic field near the poles, B, is given as 1 × 10⁻⁴ T. Substitute these values into the formula for I.
Finally, substitute the value of μ₀ (4π × 10⁻⁷ T·m/A) into the equation. Simplify the expression to find the current I. Note that the final numerical calculation is not performed here, but you now have all the necessary steps to compute the current.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnetic Field due to a Current Loop

The magnetic field generated by a circular loop of wire carrying an electric current is described by the formula B = (μ₀NI) / (2r). Here, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, N is the number of turns in the loop, I is the current, and r is the radius of the loop. This relationship shows how the magnetic field strength depends on the current and the physical dimensions of the loop.
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Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids

Earth's Magnetic Field

The Earth's magnetic field is a complex magnetic field that extends from the Earth's interior out into space, where it interacts with solar wind. Near the poles, the magnetic field strength is approximately 1 x 10⁻⁴ T (Tesla). Understanding this field is crucial for estimating how a current loop could replicate it, as it provides a baseline for the magnetic field strength we aim to achieve.
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Current Calculation

To estimate the current required to produce a specific magnetic field, we can rearrange the magnetic field formula. By substituting known values for B (the desired magnetic field strength), N (the number of loops), and r (the radius of the loop), we can solve for I (the current). This calculation is essential for determining how much current would be needed to generate a magnetic field equivalent to that of the Earth.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Near the equator, the Earth’s magnetic field points almost horizontally to the north and has magnitude B = 0.50 x 10⁻⁴ T. What should be the magnitude and direction for the velocity of an electron if its weight is to be exactly balanced by the magnetic force?

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Textbook Question

Suppose the Earth’s magnetic field at the equator has magnitude 0.50 x 10⁻⁴ T and a northerly direction at all points. Estimate the speed a singly ionized uranium ion ( m = 238 u, q = e) would need to circle the Earth 5.0 km above the equator. Can you ignore gravity? [Ignore relativity.]

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Textbook Question

A uniform conducting rod of length ℓ and mass m sits atop a fulcrum, which is placed a distance ℓ/4 from the rod’s left-hand end and is immersed in a uniform magnetic field of magnitude B directed into the page (Fig. 27–54). An object whose mass M is 7.0 times greater than the rod’s mass is hung from the rod’s left-hand end. What current (direction and magnitude) should flow through the rod in order for it to be “balanced” (i.e., be at rest horizontally) on the fulcrum? (Flexible connecting wires which exert negligible force on the rod are not shown.)


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Textbook Question

A mass spectrometer is monitoring air pollutants. It is difficult, however, to separate molecules of nearly equal mass such as CO (28.0106 u) and N₂ (28.0134 u). How large a radius of curvature must a spectrometer have (Fig. 27–34) if these two molecules are to be separated on the detector by 0.50 mm?

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