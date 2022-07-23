Magnetic Field due to a Current Loop

The magnetic field generated by a circular loop of wire carrying an electric current is described by the formula B = (μ₀NI) / (2r). Here, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, N is the number of turns in the loop, I is the current, and r is the radius of the loop. This relationship shows how the magnetic field strength depends on the current and the physical dimensions of the loop.