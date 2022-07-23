Radius of Circular Motion in a Magnetic Field

The radius of the circular path of a charged particle in a magnetic field can be determined by equating the magnetic force to the centripetal force. This leads to the formula r = mv/(qB), where r is the radius, m is the mass of the particle, v is its speed, q is its charge, and B is the magnetic field strength. In this problem, the radius is the distance from the center of the Earth to the ion's altitude above the equator, which is crucial for calculating the required speed.