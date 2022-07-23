Near the equator, the Earth’s magnetic field points almost horizontally to the north and has magnitude B = 0.50 x 10⁻⁴ T. What should be the magnitude and direction for the velocity of an electron if its weight is to be exactly balanced by the magnetic force?
Suppose the Earth’s magnetic field at the equator has magnitude 0.50 x 10⁻⁴ T and a northerly direction at all points. Estimate the speed a singly ionized uranium ion ( m = 238 u, q = e) would need to circle the Earth 5.0 km above the equator. Can you ignore gravity? [Ignore relativity.]
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Force on a Charged Particle
Centripetal Force
Radius of Circular Motion in a Magnetic Field
A uniform conducting rod of length ℓ and mass m sits atop a fulcrum, which is placed a distance ℓ/4 from the rod’s left-hand end and is immersed in a uniform magnetic field of magnitude B directed into the page (Fig. 27–54). An object whose mass M is 7.0 times greater than the rod’s mass is hung from the rod’s left-hand end. What current (direction and magnitude) should flow through the rod in order for it to be “balanced” (i.e., be at rest horizontally) on the fulcrum? (Flexible connecting wires which exert negligible force on the rod are not shown.)
The magnetic field B at the center of a circular coil of wire carrying a current I (as in Fig. 27–9) is B = (μ₀NI) / 2r where N is the number of loops in the coil and r is its radius. Imagine a simple model in which the Earth’s magnetic field of about 1 G ( = 1 x 10⁻⁴ T) near the poles is produced by a single current loop around the equator. Roughly estimate the current this loop would carry.