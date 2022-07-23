Torque in a Magnetic Field

Torque (τ) is the rotational equivalent of force and is crucial when analyzing the motion of a current loop in a magnetic field. The torque experienced by a magnetic dipole in a magnetic field is given by τ = μ × B, where the cross product indicates that the torque depends on the angle between the magnetic moment and the magnetic field. This torque causes the loop to rotate, and understanding it is essential for calculating the work done during the rotation.