\(\What\) is the value of q/m for a particle that moves in a circle of radius 8.0 mm in a 0.46-T magnetic field if a crossed 320-V/m electric field will make the path straight?
How much work is required to rotate the current loop (Fig. 27–23) in a uniform magnetic field from (a) θ = 0° ( ∣∣ ) to θ = 180°, (b) θ = 90° to θ = -90°.
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Key Concepts
Work in a Magnetic Field
Magnetic Moment
Torque in a Magnetic Field
For a particle of mass m and charge q moving in a circular path in a magnetic field B, (a) show that its kinetic energy is proportional to r², the square of the radius of curvature of its path. Show that its angular momentum is L=qBr² , around the center of the circle.
A long copper strip is 3.0 cm wide and thick. When it carries a steady 42-A current in a 0.80-T magnetic field it produces a 6.5-μV Hall emf. Determine:
(a) the Hall field in the conductor;
(b) the drift speed of the conduction electrons;
(c) the density of free electrons in the metal.
A particle of charge q moves in a circular path of radius r in a uniform magnetic field . If the magnitude of the magnetic field is doubled, and the kinetic energy of the particle remains constant, what happens to the angular momentum of the particle?
A 720-KeV (kinetic energy) proton enters a 0.20-T field, in a plane perpendicular to the field. What is the radius of its path? See Section 23–8.
A circular coil 18.0 cm in diameter and containing twelve loops lies flat on the ground. The Earth’s magnetic field at this location has magnitude 5.50 x 10⁻⁵ T and points into the Earth at an angle of 54.0° below a line pointing due north. If a 7.10-A clockwise current passes through the coil, (a) determine the torque on the coil; (b) which edge of the coil rises up : north, east, south, or west?