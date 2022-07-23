Angular Momentum

Angular momentum (L) is a measure of the rotational motion of an object and is defined as L = r × p, where r is the radius vector and p is the linear momentum. For a charged particle in a magnetic field, the angular momentum can be expressed as L = qBr², where q is the charge and B is the magnetic field strength. This relationship indicates that angular momentum increases with the square of the radius, emphasizing the influence of both charge and magnetic field on rotational dynamics.