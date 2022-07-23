Kinetic Energy and Angular Momentum

The kinetic energy (KE) of a particle in circular motion is given by the equation KE = (1/2)mv², where m is the mass and v is the speed of the particle. Angular momentum (L) is defined as L = mvr, where r is the radius of the circular path. If the kinetic energy remains constant while the radius changes, the angular momentum will also change, as it is directly proportional to both the mass and the radius.