Magnetic Field Due to a Current-Carrying Wire

A long straight wire carrying a current generates a magnetic field around it, described by Ampère's Law. The magnetic field strength (B) at a distance (r) from the wire is given by the formula B = (μ₀I)/(2πr), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space and I is the current. The direction of the magnetic field can be determined using the right-hand rule, which states that if you point your thumb in the direction of the current, your fingers curl in the direction of the magnetic field.