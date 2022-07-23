Lorentz Force

The Lorentz force is the force experienced by a charged particle moving through a magnetic field. It is given by the equation F = q(v × B), where F is the force, q is the charge of the particle, v is its velocity, and B is the magnetic field. This force is perpendicular to both the velocity of the particle and the direction of the magnetic field, causing the particle to move in a circular or helical path.