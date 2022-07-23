Magnetic Field Due to a Current-Carrying Loop

A circular conducting loop carrying a current generates a magnetic field in the space around it. The direction of the magnetic field at the center of the loop can be determined using the right-hand rule, where the thumb points in the direction of the current and the fingers curl in the direction of the magnetic field lines. The strength of the magnetic field at the center is given by the formula B = (μ₀I)/(2R), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I is the current, and R is the radius of the loop.