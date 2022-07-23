(III) Use the result of Problem 44 to find the magnetic field at point P in Fig. 28–53 due to the current in the square loop.
(II) A wire is formed into the shape of two half circles connected by equal-length straight sections as shown in Fig. 28–48. A current I flows in the circuit clockwise as shown. Determine (a) the magnitude and direction of the magnetic field at the center, C, and (b) the magnetic dipole moment of the circuit.
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Field Due to Current
Superposition of Magnetic Fields
Magnetic Dipole Moment
(II) An electron enters a uniform magnetic field B = 0.28 T at a 45° angle to . Determine the radius r and pitch p (distance between loops) of the electron’s helical path assuming its speed is 2.2 x 106 m/s. See Fig. 27–48.
(II) A circular conducting ring of radius 𝑅 is connected to two exterior straight wires at two ends of a diameter (Fig. 28–47). The current I splits into unequal portions as shown (unequal resistance) while passing through the ring. What is at the center of the ring?
(III) A square loop of wire, of side d, carries a current I. (a) Determine the magnetic field B at points on a line (call it the 𝓍 axis) perpendicular to the plane of the square which passes through the center of the square (Fig. 28–56). Express B as a function of 𝓍, the distance from the center of the square. (b) For 𝓍 ≫ d, does the square appear to be a magnetic dipole? If so, what is its dipole moment?
(II) Consider a straight section of wire of length d, as in Fig. 28–51, which carries a current I. (a) Show that the magnetic field at a point P a distance 𝑅 from the wire along its perpendicular bisector is
(b) Show that this is consistent with Example 28–10 for an infinite wire.
(III) A coaxial cable consists of a solid inner conductor of radius R1, surrounded by a concentric cylindrical tube of inner radius R2 and outer radius R3 (Fig. 28–45). The conductors carry equal and opposite currents I₀ distributed uniformly across their cross sections. Determine the magnetic field at a distance R from the axis for: (a) R < R1; (b) R1 < R < R2; (c) R2 < R < R3; (d) R > R3. (e) Let I₀ = 1.50 A, R1 = 1.00 cm , R2 = 2.00 cm , and R3 = 2.50 cm Graph B from R = 0 to R = 3.00 cm.