Magnetic Field Due to Current

The magnetic field generated by an electric current is described by Ampère's Law, which states that the magnetic field around a closed loop is proportional to the current flowing through it. For a circular loop, the magnetic field at the center can be calculated using the formula B = (μ₀I)/(2R), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I is the current, and R is the radius of the loop.