SI Units of Current

The SI unit of electric current is the ampere (A), which is defined as the flow of one coulomb of charge per second. In the context of displacement current, showing that ε₀ (dΦE/dt) has the units of amperes involves analyzing the units of each component: ε₀ has units of farads per meter (F/m), and dΦE/dt has units of volts-meters per second (V·m/s). Through dimensional analysis, it can be demonstrated that the resulting units simplify to amperes.