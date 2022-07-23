What is the maximum power level of a radio station so as to avoid electrical breakdown of air at a distance of 0.75 m from the transmitting antenna? Assume the antenna is a point source. Air breaks down in an electric field of about 3 x 10⁶ V/m.
Show that displacement current, ε₀ (dΦE/dt), has the SI units of amperes.
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Key Concepts
Displacement Current
Electric Flux
SI Units of Current
Imagine that a steady current I flows in a straight cylindrical wire of radius R₀ and resistivity ρ.
(a) If the current is then changed at a rate dI/dt, show that a displacement current ID exists in the wire of magnitude ε₀ρ(dI/dt).
(b) If the current in a copper wire is changed at the rate of 1.0 A/ms, determine the magnitude of ID.
(c) Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field BD created by ID at the surface of a copper wire with R₀ = 1.00 mm. Compare (as a ratio) BD with the field created at the surface of the wire by a steady current of 1.0 A.
What length of antenna would be appropriate for a portable device that could receive satellite TV?
Suppose a 25-kW radio station emits EM waves uniformly in all directions. What is the rms voltage induced in a 1.0-m-long vertical car antenna (c) 1.0 km away, (d) 50 km away?
A powerful laser portrayed in a movie provides a 3-mm-diameter beam of green light with a power of 3 W. A good agent inside a spacecraft aims the laser beam at an enemy astronaut hovering outside. The mass of the enemy astronaut is 120 kg and the spacecraft 185,000 kg. (a) Determine the “radiation-pressure” force exerted on the enemy by the laser beam assuming her suit is perfectly reflecting. (b) If the enemy is 30 m from the spacecraft’s center of mass, estimate the gravitational force the spacecraft exerts on the enemy. (c) Which of the two forces is larger, and by what factor?
The average intensity of a particular TV station’s signal is 1.0 x 10-13 W/m2 when it arrives at a 33-cm-diameter satellite TV antenna. (a) Calculate the total energy received by the antenna during 3.0 hours of viewing this station’s programs. (b) Estimate the amplitudes of the E and B fields of the EM wave.